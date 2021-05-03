Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 10,017 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,043,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,186,000 after acquiring an additional 339,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

