Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,394 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Truist upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $120.12 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.