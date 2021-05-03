Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,570 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.