Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 6,510 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Appian by 96.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $121.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

