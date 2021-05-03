Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $1.42 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

CARR stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.