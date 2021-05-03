Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS: HRGLY):

4/29/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/27/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/9/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

