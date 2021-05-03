Harmony 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93.07 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $93.07 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073004 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00079197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00071342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.12 or 0.00899450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,860.86 or 0.10313690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00101329 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

