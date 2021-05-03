Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 24% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $163.08 or 0.00288427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 24% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $87.46 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001812 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

