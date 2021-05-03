HashCoin (HSC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $132,792.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. HashCoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $132,792.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HashCoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.00894185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,735.96 or 0.10144883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.