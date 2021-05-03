Haven Protocol Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $285.32 million and $2.08 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $19.81 or 0.00035125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,399.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.65 or 0.05889505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00505783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.35 or 0.01757730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00713450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.88 or 0.00629229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00093820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.82 or 0.00434085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,402,469 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

