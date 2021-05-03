Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $26.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

