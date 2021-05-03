HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at BMO Capital Markets

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.88. 6,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day moving average is $167.61. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,388 shares of company stock worth $79,827,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

