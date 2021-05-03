HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $222.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. HCA Healthcare traded as high as $205.61 and last traded at $204.51, with a volume of 37246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.06.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,388 shares of company stock valued at $79,827,887 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

