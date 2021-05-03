H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 226,951 shares.The stock last traded at $39.53 and had previously closed at $38.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 389.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $15,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

