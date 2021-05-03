Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,272.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HBGRF opened at $1.45 on Monday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

