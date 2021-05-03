Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,272.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HBGRF opened at $1.45 on Monday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

