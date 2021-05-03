HelloGold Trading 29.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $628,779.74 and approximately $205.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.09 or 0.00903056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,685.59 or 0.09834350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00099608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00047022 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HGT is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

