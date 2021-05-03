Helmet.insure (HELMET) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.44 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00003515 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $61.55 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00276451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.28 or 0.01104878 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.67 or 0.00720948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,591.08 or 0.99703962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,800,668 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

