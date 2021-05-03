Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 194,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.