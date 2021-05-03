Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 8,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

