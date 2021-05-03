High Performance Blockchain Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $26.94 million and $880,679.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00067224 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

