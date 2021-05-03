Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 81,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

