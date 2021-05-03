Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $57.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

