Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,092 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

NYSE AXP opened at $153.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $155.08. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.