HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $10.30

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $10.00. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 910 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

