Hikari Power Ltd Buys 1,500 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

AME stock opened at $134.93 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

