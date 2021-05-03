Hikari Power Ltd Buys 5,700 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Roche comprises about 1.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Roche were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Roche during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHHBY. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RHHBY stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $1.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Roche’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.