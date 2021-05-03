Hikari Power Ltd Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 3.4% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $31,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

