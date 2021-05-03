Hikari Power Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hikari Power Ltd cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 0.7% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.91.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $235.28 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.