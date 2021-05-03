Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 505.7 days.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

