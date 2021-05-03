Hiveterminal Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $904,241.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $18.32 million and approximately $904,241.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.00902468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,679.23 or 0.09768475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00098871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

