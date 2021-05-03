HM Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 92,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,246. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30.

