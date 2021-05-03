Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of HMLP opened at $16.70 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $556.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

