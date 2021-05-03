Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hologic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOLX. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

HOLX opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76. Hologic has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hologic by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Hologic by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

