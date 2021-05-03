Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,870 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Hologic worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX opened at $65.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

