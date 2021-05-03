Homeros (HMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.32 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Homeros has a market capitalization of $42.58 million and $6.32 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00073856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.53 or 0.00903310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.12 or 0.10039426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046986 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

