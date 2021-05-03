Honest Price Tops $0.0278 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Honest has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.62 million and $64,557.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.00277046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $650.77 or 0.01173115 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00030280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.53 or 0.00732829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,723.45 or 1.00450159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

