Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) VP Anne T. Madden Sells 8,885 Shares

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.20. 2,218,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,387. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.11 and a 200 day moving average of $206.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

