Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $245.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,299,000 after buying an additional 120,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

