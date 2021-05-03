Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $122.73 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Horizen has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $54.12 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $122.73 or 0.00209929 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.00429628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00165979 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003827 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,040,512 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.