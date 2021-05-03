Horizon Technology Finance Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HRZN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $325.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $17.56.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

