Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

