Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.05

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.05 and last traded at $136.05, with a volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.59.
The stock has a market cap of $830.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth $783,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
