Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.05

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.05 and last traded at $136.05, with a volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.59.

The stock has a market cap of $830.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth $783,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.