Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.51. 617,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,766,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $247.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

