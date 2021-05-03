Howland Capital Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $384.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

