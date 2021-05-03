Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $22,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.05. 294,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

