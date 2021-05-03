Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 6,744 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 3.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $54,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $548.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,182. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $508.38 and a 200-day moving average of $486.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

