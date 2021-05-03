HTMLCOIN Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $23,840.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,587.27 or 1.00126686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $817.89 or 0.01422068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00592604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.89 or 0.00354500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.00227395 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004528 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

