Hubbell Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $192.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average is $167.86. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

