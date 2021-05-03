Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,568,000 after purchasing an additional 373,873 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Huntsman by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Huntsman by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $52,453,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.61. 42,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,745. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

