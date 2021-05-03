Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $57,023.70 or 1.00197216 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $246.58 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.07 or 0.01177394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00029771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00738279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,222.95 or 1.00547312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

